Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 927,512 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

