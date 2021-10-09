Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

