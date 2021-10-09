Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Billion

Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post sales of $8.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.22 billion and the lowest is $8.24 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.18 billion to $40.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $44.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NYSE:MGA traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,417. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34. Magna International has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,237,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

