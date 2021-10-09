LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $157.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.05.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,431,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $167.25. 583,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,557. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

