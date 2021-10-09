LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $157.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.05.
LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.
In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $167.25. 583,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,557. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $167.75.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
