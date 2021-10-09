Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.74 or 0.06554638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00327412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.98 or 0.01114921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00102700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.00510861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.00350462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00325819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005119 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

