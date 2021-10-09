Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $277.44 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.32 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

