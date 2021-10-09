Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.80.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

