Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,982 shares of company stock worth $448,637 and have sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

