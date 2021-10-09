Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,534,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

