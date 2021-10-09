Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4,888.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,698 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BCE by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

