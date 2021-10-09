Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VCV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

