Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.74 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

