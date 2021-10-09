Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,411 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 511.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 382,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

GGB stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

