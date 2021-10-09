Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-$0.40 EPS.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

