Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

Leidos stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.88. 646,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

