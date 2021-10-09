Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.50% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $23,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.60 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

