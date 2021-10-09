Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.43 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,676 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 178,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $54.04 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

