Legal & General Group Plc Has $19.09 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,417,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,783,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $110.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

