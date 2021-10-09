Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 73,682 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $22,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after buying an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 351.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,130.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.