Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $204,859,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,781 shares of company stock valued at $47,201,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

