Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

