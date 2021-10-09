Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $195.36 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

