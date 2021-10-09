Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,996 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Echo Global Logistics worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

