Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 102,248 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3,583.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bruker by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.