Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 413 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 736,307 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,424,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,080. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $65.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

