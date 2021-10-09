Lavaca Capital LLC Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 493,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 144,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.72. 1,320,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

