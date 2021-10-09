Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,984,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.4% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 180,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 774.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

