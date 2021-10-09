Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.00. The company had a trading volume of 204,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,303. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.22. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

