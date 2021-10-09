Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,670. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.