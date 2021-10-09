Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2,628.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKFN opened at $75.02 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

