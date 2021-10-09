Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Lagardère SCA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lagardère SCA stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Lagardère SCA has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

