Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of LADR opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,132,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 734,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

