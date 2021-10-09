KUN (KUN) Price Tops $29.21 on Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $29.21 or 0.00053123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. KUN has a market cap of $58,413.62 and $372.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.40 or 1.00098869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.60 or 0.06596213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

