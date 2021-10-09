Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

