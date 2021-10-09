Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

MXL opened at $48.66 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

