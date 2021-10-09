Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $766.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.