Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 439,513 shares during the period. Cimarex Energy accounts for 1.1% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

