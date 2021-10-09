Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

