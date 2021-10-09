Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a C$34.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.53.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.62 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 57.28.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

