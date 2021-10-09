KeyCorp Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.11 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

