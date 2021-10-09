KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. CSFB cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.55.

WPM stock opened at C$47.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$67.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

