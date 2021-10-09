Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.26. The company has a market cap of £471.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

