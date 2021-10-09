Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 696.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

