Kay A. Schmidt Sells 2,191 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

