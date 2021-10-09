Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $89,058.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00141656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,954.48 or 1.00050287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.20 or 0.06594587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

