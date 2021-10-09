KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

NYSE KAR opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 330,602 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

