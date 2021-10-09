Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 2,000 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $412,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

