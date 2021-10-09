JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $55,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

