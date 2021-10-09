JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 534,560 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $52,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $19.10 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

