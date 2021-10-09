JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 36,741 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of Whirlpool worth $53,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $198.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day moving average is $224.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

